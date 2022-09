DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer, according to an announcement they made on Monday.

The K9 officer was trained in narcotics detection and sent to Diboll by the Houston K9 Academy. He will be handled by Officer Nichole Boots, making her one of the only K9 handlers in the state, according to Diboll PD.

Authorities say that the name of the K9 will be chosen by a poll in the coming days.