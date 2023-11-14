TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Tyler recently closed but will be reopening on Nov. 20 with new owners and a new remodeled interior.

Former owner John Huml, said in a release it was his time to hang up his apron and had over the pit to someone else.

“It’s time for me to retire, but it’s been a great 11 years serving barbecue to the Rose City. I’m happy to see that Dickey’s will stay a part of the Tyler community as I’m handing over the Pit-master reins to Doug Edwards, who has many years of barbecue experience,” said Huml.

Edwards, who owns the Dickey’s in Longview, said he is excited for this opportunity and that a few new changes are on the way.

“My team and I are excited to join the Tyler community. We’re taking the opportunity to make a few updates to the restaurant and then will be open and serving the same amazing barbecue that Dickey’s is known for, so please come see us.” said Edwards. “If you haven’t ordered your thanksgiving barbecue, we’ve got you covered! More information to follow as we get closer to our grand reopening.”

CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. Laura Rea Dickey wished Huml luck in his retirement and said she looks forward to continuing to work with Edwards.

“We have sincerely enjoyed working alongside John and his entire team in Tyler for the past 11 years and wish him all the best,” said Dickey. “After great success as an Owner/Operator in Longview, TX, we are thrilled to have Doug and his crew expanding into the Tyler community and are very confident the store will continue to thrive.”

They plan for the restaurant, located at 1501 W SW Loop 323, to reopen on Nov. 20 and their hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.