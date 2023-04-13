APPLEBY, Texas (KETK) – A custom car shop in East Texas that is the star of a new TV show revealed a big project that they say has never been done before.

A big unveiling happened on TV Wednesday night, where the crew of 1 Way Diesel Performance in Appleby showed off their one-of-a-kind diesel Lamborghini.

It’s a family business for Tommy Wells and his sons, Clay and Chase.

“I can’t believe it happened honestly,” said Clay Wells, who is the Manager for 1 Way Diesel Performance.

The car started off in bad shape, but the crew at 1 Way Diesel Performance kicked into gear to restore it and make it better than ever.

The diesel Lamborghini created by 1 Way Diesel Performance in Appleby

“We put a Cummins diesel engine in a 2004 Lamborghini,” said owner Chase Wells. “On top of that, what we started with was nothing, I mean this car was just in pieces.”

Chase, Clay and Tommy are currently staring on “Texas Loud and Lifted,” a Motor Trend TV show, which is airing its first season. For the fifth and sixth episode, Chase wanted to do an unexpected build, though his dad wasn’t fully on board at first.

“You know, I thought he was a little crazy,” said CEO Tommy Wells.

Tommy said his sons come up with innovative ideas all the time, and thought he should give this one a chance.

“Well I don’t know about as crazy– but we have had some crazy stuff before, and we always pulled it off, so I said let’s do it,” Tommy said.

They said the challenge for them was that it had never been done before.

“This is the first functioning, working twin turbo Cummins in the world, that I know of,” Chase said.

Now after weeks of searching for hard-to-find parts, getting help from friends and filming the TV show, the car has been finished and revealed.

“Holy cow, we did it,” Clay said. “This thing runs and performs really well. It still feels like a light nimble car even with the heavy diesel engine in it.”

Though the team can now celebrate their success, it wasn’t an easy few weeks.

“I’m glad we get to finally share it with people, because that has been the hardest part,” Clay said. “It’s been done for a little while and not being able to show anyone and being able to drive it around, that’s the hardest part.”

The Wells family says it took a village to make it happen. Now, it’s ready to hit the road.