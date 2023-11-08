FLINT, Texas (KETK) — A few weeks ago, a Flint family left on a trip, and during that time they received a call about the death of their son’s service dog.

Nathan White’s mother, Amelia Robison said the service dog, “Q,” got away after their backyard fence was damaged from developers clearing land next door.

“Our service dog had been killed, hit and taken to the emergency hospital,” said Amelia Robison.

According to Robison, the company, Schmidt Concrete, confirmed they caused the damage leading to Q’s death.

The owner of Schmidt Concrete, Charles Schmidt, is part owner of the neighboring land and told KETK he was made aware of the situation soon after.

He explained he had two conversations with Robison about the accident. “She had already said I got a lawyer, and it’s just nothing that I felt I needed to contact her after that,” said Schmidt.

Robison said Q was more than just a service dog to Nathan. He helped Nathan with multiple tasks including getting dressed in the morning to getting ready for bed at night.

Q was “Nathan’s best friend, Nathan’s independence,” said Robison.

Since Q is no longer with them, the family shared that Nathan has been struggling more than usual.

“Nathan’s health is very, very poor, this has been devastating, he has been having seizures more because of this trauma and we’ve had to adjust his medications,” said Robison.

Amelia said that anytime he has a service dog that is as helpful as Q was, the impact on the owner is far beyond what anyone could imagine.

“He is completely deaf, legally blind, autistic and MRDD. When you can give him any independence, it’s an important gift,” said Robison.

Not being able to afford another specialized service dog for Nathan at this time, Amelia tells KETK she does not know when they will be able to.

“What happens to this young man, he’s the one paying the price, he’s the one suffering,” said Robison.