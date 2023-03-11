WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – March 11 marks the grand opening of the Winnsboro disc golf course. Stacy Finley with the Winnsboro Parks and Rec Department said this course is the ideal way to get people out and active, which is their main goal.

She said this couldn’t have been possible without their volunteers and sponsors.

“It’s just been kind of a work in progress, it was a sport that people wanted in Winnsboro and we had this piece of land that just really isn’t used, a really nice pretty piece of land,” Finley said.

According to Finley, the natural terrain and landscape of the park makes it the perfect spot for disc golf.