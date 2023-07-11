TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Discovery Science Place announced that it will offer free admission on Tuesdays in July for those receiving SNAP or WIC benefits.

The cardholder, spouse and dependents qualify for free entry for the remainder of Tuesdays in July, but the cardholder’s name must match an ID or driver’s license.

The Discovery Science Place announced that the free admission days were made possible after a generous grant from Target.

The Discovery Science Place is a family-centered science museum that features immersive and interactive exhibits.

For more information call the Discovery Science Place at 903-533-8011.