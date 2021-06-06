Discovery Science Place gets new executive director

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler recently appointed a new executive director of the Discovery Science Place.

Lacie Ballinger, formally the director of collections and exhibits for the Tallahassee Museum in Florida, has 20 years of museum experience. As new executive director, she will oversee operations for the non-profit science museum.

“We are pleased to have Lacie join the Discovery Science Place,” said Laura Jackson, PhD, UT Tyler associate vice president for strategic initiatives and community affairs. “Her wide scope of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the museum and to East Texas. We are excited about the future of Discovery Science Place under Lacie’s leadership.”

Since 2008, Ballinger has been a peer grant reviewer for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, where she evaluates grant submissions for the Museums for America grant program.

Other museum experience includes 10 years as the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History collections manager and eight years as the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza concept development and collections coordinator.

Discovery Science Place is a popular East Texas museum that features more than 20,000 square feet of hands-on exhibit space.