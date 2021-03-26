Discovery Science Place in Tyler to hold event encouraging young girls to pursue STEM careers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – STEM careers, which are in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, are extremely important to society, but there aren’t as many women attracted to the fields compared to men.

The Discovery Science Place in Tyler wants to change that. The organization is hosting an event highlighting STEM fields, hoping to get more female involvement in those careers.

“STEM Like A Girl” is intended for junior high-aged young ladies and is hoped to broaden horizons and open the doors for them to explore careers in STEM fields.

Throughout the day, four East Texas women who have careers in STEM will be doing activities with the girls to give them hands-on experience in the fields.

These professionals will be able to act as role models for the youths. They will be there to offer advice for the middle schooler’s on a possible STEM future and answer any question that the girls may have about the subjects.

“You know, especially with everything that’s been going on in our world right now, we’ve always needed science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. Male and female. But, that is not necessarily a field that some females feel confident in, and we want to give young girls confidence in that area by giving them experience and role models.” Monica Moore, Discovery Science Place Interim Executive Director

Interim Executive Director Monica Moore says she hopes the girls take more away from the event than just a fun day. She wants the young ladies to leave knowing they have the skills necessary to go down this career path, they have people to talk to in this community about their futures, and that they know they can excel in STEM.

“STEM Like a Girl” is happening this Saturday, March 27 at the Discovery Annex building from 10:00 a.m to 2 p.m.

There are still a few more spots left to register. If you want to attend, you can sign up on their Facebook page.