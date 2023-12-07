TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bryan Ashton LLC and Church With No Walls went the extra mile on Thursday by surprising a first-grade class at Dixie Elementary School just in time for the holidays.

“This is awesome,” First grader Ayden Mays said.

All of the students were jumping up and down in excitement, as all 19 students received a new bike.

“They were totally surprised, they had no idea that we were doing this today, they thought they were coming in for an assembly but then they come in, and like…wow,” Ashley Jackson, first grade teacher at Dixie Elementary said.

The church and business shared how it’s about spreading love in the Tyler community.

“We’re blessed to be a blessing I can remember as a child not having very much, somebody helped me and blessed me,” Steven Jackson, pastor of Church Without Walls said.

Ashley Jackson said she’s happy her family came together through their organizations to gift these bikes.

“Some of them are saying, ‘I don’t even have a bike’ and so just to be able to get their bike from me, I just love it. I love it for them,” Jackson said.

All 19 of her students received a bike, and the remaining 11 will go to other children.

“Its total of 30 bikes, well 31 bikes because we got a special little bike, for a special little guy in kindergarten,” Brian Jackson, owner of Bryan Ashton LLC said.

Now, all these first graders need is a helmet, and they can break in their new wheels.