DENTON, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man was arrested in connection to two sexual assault cases from 2020.

According to a release, the sexual assault cases took place in March and November 2020 where items of evidence were collected and analyzed. A DNA profile was set up for both cases and in December 2022, the Denton Police Department was notified that the DNA profiles in the two cases matched.

The assistance of the Dallas FBI was requested for further DNA testing. In November 2023, they reportedly identified a relative of the unknown suspect. Officials said an investigation of the family lineage led to the identification of Jason Warren, 38, a current Marshall resident who previously lived in Denton.

On Tuesday, Warren was indicted on two counts of sexually motivated burglary of a habitation, a first degree felony. Warren was arrested on Thursday on the two Denton PD warrants and criminal trespass of a habitation warrant from the Waco Police Department.

Warren was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a total $210,000 bond and will be transported to the Denton County Jail.