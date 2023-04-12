TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Fort Worth area hospital has seen 30 deaths in the last 15 months related to unsafe sleeping situations and they aren’t alone.

“In 2022 there were 185 Texas infant deaths where bed-sharing was a factor,” said Shari Pulliam, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Media Specialist.

Pulliam said they have seen 71 infant deaths due to co-sleeping so far in 2023.

“The numbers are staggering, that’s a lot of child deaths just for something that could have been prevented,” said Pulliam.

Dr. James Davis a pediatrician with UT Health East Texas said some of these infant deaths could have been avoided if parents would follow these simple rules.

“It’s one of the hardest things as a physician, as a pediatrician to have to tell a family that their newborn that they just brought home is not coming home,” said Dr. Davis, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics with UT Health East Texas.

Exhaustion can play a part in how people care for children and could cause them to think it’s safe to sleep with their baby.

“Unfortunately we still have enough injuries that happen, that it’s still worthwhile recommending, taking the extra two to three steps and putting baby in the bassinet,” said Dr. Davis.

Doctors said never put an infant in bed with you while sleeping and to always put them in their own bed, and don’t place the infant on your chest while taking a nap.

“Safe sleep practices are having babies on their back in their own bassinet without any extra pillows, blankets, stuffies, you name it,” said Dr. Davis.

Texas DFPS’ recommend following the ABCs of safe sleep for babies:

A – Babies should sleep alone

B – Babies should sleep on their back

C – Babies should sleep in a crib that is in a cool room without a hat on

S – Babies should sleep in a smoke-free environment

Pulliam adds nothing is ever 100 percent safe but following these tips may prevent these types of accidental deaths.

“You can have your child sleep in your room with you, we definitely want you to bond with your baby and have them close to you, but they need their own sleep space,” said Pulliam.

Dr. Davis wants East Texans to know that if you have any questions or concerns when it comes to how your baby sleeps, speak with your pediatrician for advice.

For answers to frequently asked questions about how babies should sleep, click here. The state of Texas provides resources for families in all stages of life, click here to see what is available.