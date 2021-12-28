Doctors: Upper respiratory viral infections rising in East Texas children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doctors say they are seeing a rise of respiratory illnesses in East Texas children this season.

Parents say symptoms like the sniffles and a cough are enough to make them think the illness is COVID, but the only way to know for sure is to get tested.

Pediatricians say if your child or infant has a fever or is showing a lot of discomfort, it’s time to see a doctor.

“If they stop breathing really fast. If they stop breathing with moving their heads back and forth and if they are not feeding well, if they’ve gone more than 6 to 8 hours without a wet diaper then they need to be seen,” said Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, Pediatrician.

Upper respiratory viral infections include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and your typical cold, cough and influenza viruses.

COVID-19 is also a respiratory viral infection that shares the same symptoms as the common cold, experts say.