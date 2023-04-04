LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County man who was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Lufkin skating rink allegedly shot his daughter’s stepfather at her birthday party, according to an arrest affidavit.

The court documents said Derrick Jamar Smith, 36 of Lufkin, was arrested on March 25 for shooting inside of Skate Ranch after showing up to the birthday party and getting into an argument with his biological daughter’s stepfather that turned physical.

At the time of the incident, Lufkin police said John Wade, 40 of Lufkin, was shot on the skate floor after an argument had started in the birthday party area.

“Smith produced a gun and shot Wade,” the affidavit said. “The bullet only grazed [him] leaving minimal injury.”

Police were given a description of Smith’s car, and he was arrested during a traffic stop miles away from Skate Ranch minutes later.

“The officers then located a pistol inside of the car which was presumably the one used in the shooting,” the court document said.

Police reviewed security cameras inside of Skate ranch, which confirmed the information they had been told.

The affidavit said when police attempted to interview Smith, he said he would not speak without a lawyer, the interview was terminated and Smith was booked into the Angelina County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith posted a $75,000 bond and was released two days after his arrest.