TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents.

Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person.

At the hospital, court documents said police spoke with the man who had been shot, and he said he cut through the Texas Bank parking lot while leaving work when a car “pulled in front of him in the parking lot.”

According to documents, both men said they would not move their cars and an unknown older man approached them and told them “to stop being stupid because they were blocking the driveway.”

The man who was later shot told police he then pulled his car over, and the other car did the same. The two spoke with each other before the man said “he saw the suspect reach down and produce a handgun.”

According to court documents, the man tried to drive away when he saw the gun but soon after felt that he had been shot. The documents said the back window of his truck had been shot and the bullet struck him in the back.

“He did not know the suspect,” the documents said. “He stated he never threatened the suspect.”

The documents said the suspect, who was later identified as Jacob Gore, 19, was later brought back to the scene at Texas Bank by his father.

Gore’s father gave police “the firearm that was used” and documents said the gun had a 15-round magazine but only contained 12 bullets when it was given to police.

Gore was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held on a $250,000 bond.