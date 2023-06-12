OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of dogs and puppies have now been removed from an Overton property, where the animals were found in unhealthy conditions.

“They were in bad shape,” said Daphne Smith, Shelter Manager for Nicholas Pet Haven.

“They had hookworms,” added Smith. “Sick, really skinny. Not being fed enough.”

Smith said a total of twelve puppies were removed, including two mama dogs who are now with Smith County Animal Control where much needed medical attention is being provided to the animals.

“We were able to worm them and get them bathed. They were covered in fleas,” said Smith. “All of them were covered in fleas and we actually had a foster step up and take the other six puppies.”

Gwen Coyle, a co-founder of Angel Paws Advocates said finding dogs in these types of conditions is all too common in East Texas.

“We would like to hope that this is a one-off and this doesn’t happen often however this happens every day over and over,” said Coyle.

Coyle said pay and neutering laws need to change in Texas or else this will keep happening.

“Until we get better laws, this is our reality,“ said Coyle.

Back in Overton, there is more work to be done. Smith said they believe there is more dogs on the property that haven’t been removed yet.

Smith and Coyle also want to remind people that if you find dogs in bad situations, you need to call animal control so they can do their best to provide help.

Authorities tell us they do not plan on filing charges against the owner of the dogs.