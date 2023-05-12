TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced on Thursday the award of $31,500 grants to East Texas nonprofit organizations and libraries.

More than $840,000 grants were awarded all over Texas.

The following East Texas organizations received grants:

Friends of the Maud Public Library, $3,000

Jacksonville Public Library, $3,000

East Texas Literacy Council, $8,000

Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, $500

Goodwill Industries of East Texas, $8,000

Literacy Council of Tyler, $9,000

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of serving others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The foundation said these grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing literacy initiatives. Grants awarded to organizations statewide are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 51,000 people.