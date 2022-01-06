Dollar General’s Longview distribution center donates $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s distribution center in Longview donated $10,000 to the BGC of Gregg County as a part of their company’s mission of serving others. This contribution made was part of a total $430,000 in donations made to nonprofits and schools this week through Dollar General’s “Thankful For You” recognition event.

“Continuing our ‘Thankful For You’ festivities into the New Year, we are excited to show our appreciation to local organizations in the communities we call home,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate philanthropy. “We hope these donations not only help get their year off to a positive start, but also bring our mission of serving others to life in our hometowns, demonstrating our commitment to being a good neighbor.”

Dollar General’s “Thankful For You“ event, held in December, also included recognition of Dollar General’s 164,000+ employees for their role in fulfilling the company’s mission through a weeklong celebration filled with engaging activities and rewards. Additional information on the ‘Thankful For You’ week is available online here.