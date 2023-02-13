TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s pOpshelf announced on Monday that their new Tyler store is now open.

The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Avenue in the Village at Cumberland Park, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Tyler store,” Matt Frame, senior director of store operations said. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more.”

According to a release, each pOpshelf location is expected to create up to 15 jobs and the Tyler location is hiring.