Don Juan’s in Marshall allowed to re-open after customers get sick, health investigation still ongoing

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After shuttering their doors temporarily late last week, the Don Juan’s in Marshall has been allowed to be re-opened by state health officials.

Stormy Nickerson, the communications coordinator for the city, told KETK News in a phone interview that the business was allowed to resume operations after getting rid of all food, drinks, and condiments that were inside.

The restaurant also went under a deep cleaning. Nickerson said that the investigation is being held up because it requires an epidemiologist, which is in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple customers had reported that they had become sick after eating there. Don Juan’s has been incredibly cooperative with the city and state health investigators, according to Nickerson.

The business released the following statement late Friday night:

Hello everyone, our Marshall location has been closed as we work with the health department to investigate reports of some consumers becoming sick. At this time we have no information on when we will be open again or any potential causes of why people are becoming sick. Don Juan’s prides itself on [its] food quality and safety practices, and we thank you for your continued support. We will post updates on our page as more information becomes available. Thank you. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

The Centers for Disease Control on its website says there are more than 250 known foodborne illnesses, with most being infections stemming from bacteria, viruses or parasites. They estimate that 48 million people get sick each year. About 128,000 of those patients (0.02%) have to be hospitalized from these infections.