VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A donation bank account has been set up for the family of fallen Van Zandt County Deputy Jeremy McCoy.

On June 11, McCoy was killed in a car crash that took place on Highway 198 while he was off-duty. One of McCoy’s children was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was life-flighted to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCoy began his law enforcement career as a telecommunications officer in 2006 and had been with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department since May 2022.

After several generous inquiries about donating to McCoy’s family, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that they worked with the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler and an account has now been set up for donations to McCoy’s surviving wife and four children.

“Anyone interested in donating to Jeremy’s family may go to any branch location or they can speak with Stacey Middleton at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Unfortunately, electronic currencies cannot be accepted. But cash, cashier’s checks or checks will be accepted. Please make checks payable to ‘Benefit of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy’s Family’,” said the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any questions, contact Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office via phone at 903-567-4133.