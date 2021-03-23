Donations accepted for East Texas man with special birthday wish

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas community is coming together to help make a Jacksonville man’s birthday extra special this year.

Richard Durrett’s birthday is April 3, and his birthday wish is to go to a monster truck show.

The community is coming together to raise money and accepting donations to buy pit passes, food, souvenirs and even a limo ride for Durrett and his mother.

There are two donation stations in Jacksonville: one at Elliot Electric Supply on Highway 79 East and another at Musick’s Flower Shop on South Jackson. They are also accepting digital donations through PayPal to etmusicmasters@yahoo.com.

There will be a meet and greet with Durrett in the parking lot at Elliot Electric Supply at 2:30 p.m. April 3 before he goes to the show in a limo at 4 p.m.

“If anyone would like to buy Richard any kind of gift and bring it, that would be great! I’m going to have his mother show up with him at Elliott at 3:00 p.m. It would be great if you’d like to make a huge sign saying happy birthday to Richard!” Facebook post by Allen Durham

They said they would use any leftover money to go towards Jacksonville Indians Football season tickets.

Click here for the original Facebook post.