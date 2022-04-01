TYLER, Texas (KETK) – April Fools Day is here!

Whether you were the joker or the fool, some East Texas organizations may have tricked you with a few of these social posts.

Below are some highlights from some April Fool’s jokes made by local law enforcement.

Patrol Unit Makeover

The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that they will be changing the more traditional black and white police vehicles to green. They said the change came after months of research and planning and was one of the two recommendations that came out of a $75,000 International Police Association study completed by the department in 2021.

The new design will help improve both officers’ visibility and approachability with the younger people in the community.

Chief Schutte said, “I’m so excited that Texarkana is taking the lead in the appearance of the next generation of police vehicles. I think we might actually be the first in the country to move in this direction. I know that everyone here is going to love it as much as I do.”

TTPD said that people can keep their eyes peeled around town when they roll out the first unit in May.

They then ended the post with #AprilFools.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police Department

Electric car patrol units

The Kilgore Police Department announced on April 1 that they recently signed a contract to get 15 new electric Chevrolet Bolts modified for police driving. They said that in the next two weeks they will be placing rapid charging stations at the police stations.

“Once we take possession of the first vehicle we hope you come out to see it,” Kilgore PD said in a Facebook post.

They said the cars are expected to be delivered in June.

Photo courtesy of the Kilgore Police Department

They made a follow-up post sharing that they “snookered” a few.

The Kilgore Police Department said this on their Facebook page, “Look what it says on our patch. Heck, our badge has an oil derrick on it. Kilgore is Oil, and we salute all of those who are connected to the oil and gas sector. You keep our country going. Our city still has over 100 businesses that are directly connected to oil and gas. See you next April Fool’s Day.”

Photo courtesy of the Kilgore Police Department

Free Donuts

The Lufkin Police Department shared a photo of what they say happens on April Fools Day when the fire station is next to a police station.

In the photo, there is a box with free donuts written on the side propped by a pole with donuts underneath and a patrol vehicle next to it. They captioned the post #AprilFools.