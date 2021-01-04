Don’t mess with Texas scholarship begins accepting applications for 2021

(KETK)- The 2021 Don’t mess with Texas scholarship contest has opened for students, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This program provides resources to high school seniors from Texas who are helping prevent littering in their communities.

Any seniors who are attending public, private or home school can apply, and they should plan to attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2021.

Three winners will be announced in May and a total of $9,000 will be awarded.

“We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas program. “We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

The deadline to apply is March 31 by 5 p.m. (CST). The scholarship is sponsored by Buc-ee’s and iHeart Media.

You can apply here.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with the Keep Texas Beautiful organization, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program, according to TxDOT.