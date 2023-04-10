TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With warmer weather around, people are starting to burn on their property, but burning the wrong items can be dangerous and get you in trouble with the law.

“Burning on private property you can burn trees, limbs, and light vegetation, that kind of stuff,” Chad Hogue, Smith County Interim Fire Marshal said.

Hogue said it’s important to know what’s illegal to burn. You can’t set oil, things with rubber, or items containing asphalt on fire.

“To go on with that list, shingles, insulation, vinyl siding, treated lumber. There’s a long list of things not to burn,” said Hogue.

Things listed that you can’t burn include:

electrical insulation

treated lumber

plastics

non-wooden construction or demolition materials

heavy oils

asphaltic materials

potentially explosive materials

chemical wastes

items that contain natural or synthetic rubber

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, these items are more likely to release toxic gases or have heavy smoke.

“It puts off pollutants in the air and it’s not safe for neighbors and people around it,” said Hogue.

If you are caught burning anything you’re not supposed to, you can get a fine.

“We would issue them a class c citation, which is like a speeding ticket,” said Hogue.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released the following guide to help Texan’s better understand the do’s and don’ts of burning:

The guide lists specific fire codes and answers questions like “Are campfires allowed inside the city limits?” or “May I burn trees that I have cut down in my backyard?”

When you do light something on fire, you need to keep an eye on it at all times.

Watch the wind and what directions it’s going, keep a water source nearby and if it gets out of control call 911.

“Just know that the person that ignited the fire is responsible civilly for whatever that fire burns down, so if it burns something it’s not supposed to, they can be held liable for it,” said Hogue.

Remember to check for any burn bans because with our summers tending to be dry, a fire can spread fast. You can also call your city or county fire marshal to make sure it is safe to burn.