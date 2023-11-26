PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Around 5:18 a.m. on Sunday morning Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a double wide trailer that was on fire on Running Bear Drive.

Officials said that PSFR Engine 1 arrived at the home in Cherokee Shores and found a double wide trailer burning on the ground and threatening another home behind it

Photo courtesy of Payne Spring Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Spring Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Spring Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Spring Fire Rescue.

Crews were reportedly able to quickly put out the fire which PSFR said was burning “for some time” before it was called into them. Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department also assisted at the scene.