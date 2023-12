EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they assisted the Eustace Fire Department with a fire at a double wide trailer around 11:08 a.m. on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The home was reportedly about 50% involved when PSFR and Eustace fire made their first interior attack and were able to put out the fire. There were no injuries from the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

Gun Barrel City Fire also assisted on scene along with UT Health EMS.