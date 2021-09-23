Douglass ISD Board of Trustees approved $10 million bond proposal

DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) – The Douglass community will have the opportunity to cast their votes to decide on a $10 million bond for the construction of a multipurpose facility and secondary classrooms.

The Douglass ISD (DISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the bond proposal for the construction of new school district buildings. Some of the school district’s buildings have served the district since 1942 and in November 2019, employees became more aware of some of the building’s underlying issues.

According to Justin Keeling, Douglass ISD Superintendent, the main concerns were the lack of parking, healthy learning conditions and blocking the view of the newly constructed high school entrance.

The DISD Facility Planning Advisory Committee (FPAC) started to work on a plan to improve the atmosphere for student learning in the community. After nearly five months of planning, they recommended that the Board of Trustees call for a bond election to replace some of the older buildings with new construction.

The Douglass community will be able to cast their votes on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.