DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) – In 2021, Douglass ISD passed a $10 million dollar bond the construction of a multipurpose facility and secondary classrooms.

The first day for their district is about a week and a half out and this year they’ll have a construction project going on in their backyard.

“We are building, think it’s around 46,700 new square feet,” said Justin Keeling, Douglass ISD Superintendent.

Most of that money is going toward two brand-new, multi-purpose buildings. “New instructional space but most of all this gym-auditorium, that’s going to serve our kids, our one-act play theater groups,” said Keeling.

These builds mean more opportunities for students and encourage them to participate.

“Honestly, it will make everyone want to join more and be more involved in the school knowing that we have new facilities and new programs,” said Tessa Reeves, a junior at Douglass High School.

Keeling shared why the bond comes at the right time. “Some issues that we’re having with some of our buildings that needed extensive renovations and we had to make the decision to put money in the old buildings or build new,” said Keeling.

They plan to move into the classrooms and the gym-auditorium by the 2024 school year.

“The wait is perfectly fine for everyone and just knowing that we have such good programs just gets everyone super excited for it,” said Reeves.

Students are excited about the brand-new facilities.

“I am really looking forward to it, it means a lot knowing that the school has prepared such a great facility and learning environment for us to use for our programs, and that way it will prepare us for college and our future,” said Reeves.

Eager to make new memories at graduations, games and other performances.

“Excited to have our community gather in this new facility and display the talents of our kids,” said Keeling.