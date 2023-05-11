PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After heavy rainfall Thursday morning, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they have received reports that multiple roadways may be impassable due to flooding.

Officials said road and bridge crews, TxDOT and deputies are checking the following areas where reports have been made:

FM 10, at the bridges

FM 2260

CR 174, 175, 176 area

CR 163

CR 119

CR 118, 106, 108

CR 157

CR 127

FM 1970, at the county line

HWY 315, at FM 1970

FM 999, at CR 419

CR 428

CR 430

FM 699

CR 1244

The following roads were reported to have downed trees:

CR 3023

CR 305

HWY 79N at Salty’s

“Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not attempt to cross water,” officials said. “If your vehicle becomes disabled in water call 911 and remain with the vehicle if it is safe to do so.”