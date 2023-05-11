PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After heavy rainfall Thursday morning, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they have received reports that multiple roadways may be impassable due to flooding.
Officials said road and bridge crews, TxDOT and deputies are checking the following areas where reports have been made:
- FM 10, at the bridges
- FM 2260
- CR 174, 175, 176 area
- CR 163
- CR 119
- CR 118, 106, 108
- CR 157
- CR 127
- FM 1970, at the county line
- HWY 315, at FM 1970
- FM 999, at CR 419
- CR 428
- CR 430
- FM 699
- CR 1244
The following roads were reported to have downed trees:
- CR 3023
- CR 305
- HWY 79N at Salty’s
“Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not attempt to cross water,” officials said. “If your vehicle becomes disabled in water call 911 and remain with the vehicle if it is safe to do so.”