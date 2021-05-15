Downtown Kilgore hosts second annual Tractors, Trucks and fun event

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Historic Downtown Kilgore hosted their second annual free family event tractors, trucks and fun on Saturday, May 15 in downtown Kilgore.
The event had antique tractors, oilfield trucks and show cars. People who attended were also tractor games, a parade and live music.
“We had at least 45 plus tractors we had a wonderful parade,” Vivian Gebhardt the owner of Kilgore Mercantile and Music said.
The event was hosted by Kilgore Main Street, visit Kilgore and Kilgore Mercantile & Music.
