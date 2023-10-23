KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Historic downtown Kilgore hosted the East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Coo-Off this week to benefit the East Texas Treatment Center.

The theme for this year’s competition was Boomtown.

What once started out as a small chili cook-off, now marks the 30th annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off. 75 companies competed in this year’s contest, which is themed to represent the East Texas oil boom of the 1930s.

The event started Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the World’s Richest Acre, 100 Commerce Street.