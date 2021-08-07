Downtown Mineola holds 10th anniversary of Gold Stars Tribute Wall

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Mineola held the 10th anniversary of the Gold Tribute Wall, a traveling memorial that honors fallen military members.

The wall came in Friday night on Aug. 6 and will remain through Sunday evening.

“It’s really open to the public right now,” Owen Tiner, the Marketing Director of Mineola said.

On Saturday, residents gathered around to remember the veterans that lost their lives serving the country.

Golden Star families united around the memorial to speak about their experiences living without their loved ones.

Along the wall were the names of fallen soldiers from the United States Army, Marines, Airforce and Navy.

“Wood County has a 10% veteran population,” Misty Goldman, a Goldstar family member said. “We need to honor our families that gave us the ultimate sacrifice.”

City leaders say people have traveled all over the country to see this memorial: Oklahoma, Arkansas, even Alaska.

“Having it here in town, that means a lot,” veteran Bill Parrish said.

This will be the wall’s first and only scheduled stop in Texas.

“It’s been around since 2011 and it’s really neat that it hasn’t been here yet, and it’s going to be the only one this year,” Owen Tiner with the city of Mineola Marketing said.

The memorial wall honors fallen veterans from the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The community will be having “Quilts of honor” and quilts for comfort to honor those who lost a loved one in combat.