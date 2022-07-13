TYLER, Texas (KETK) — City officials celebrated history today in downtown Tyler with the official designation of the area as a National Historic District.

This also includes the national register of historic places; the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites and structures.

The main street director says this was a couple of years in the making and that they worked with a consultant out of Austin who helped them establish new historic sites, unique to the Rose City.

“They give us the green light, and then we move forward from there. Now it’s up to the city to kind of do the branding. So we are unveiling our historic signs today, similar to the ones you see in the Azalea district, the Charnwood district, so this is our seventh district in Tyler,” said Amber Varona, City of Tyler Main Street Director.

The judge and mayor were also there to deliver speeches and to celebrate the beautiful city.