DPS: 1 dead after ambulance crashes into SUV, rolls over near Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a collision between an SUV and an ambulance early Thursday morning in deep East Texas.

According to DPS, an ambulance was traveling north on Highway 69, about two miles south of Lufkin around 1:20 a.m. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on that highway.

DPS said that for unknown reasons, the driver of the ambulance went into the southbound lane and hit the Chevrolet in the front left of the vehicle.

After that collision, DPS said the ambulance continued going south for a short distance before it travelled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the ambulance died at the scene and was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Zaborowski from Dayton, officials said.

A crash report identified the passenger with Zaborowski was 62-year-old Alise Grimm from Willis and she was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment, .

Also in the ambulance was a patient identified as 68-year-old Sue Eickenhorst from Jasper, DPS said. She was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment.

DPS said the driver of the Chevrolet was 40-year-old Jonathan McGinty from Huntington. He was also taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.