GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Gregg County left one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to officials, the crash occurred Highway 31, just northeast of Kilgore, and involved a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer and 1999 Toyota Solara.

A preliminary investigation states that the truck’s driver Homer J. Cotton III, 41, of Henderson, failed to yield to the right of way when attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp for Interstate 20, causing a collision.

This caused Cotton and his passenger to turn in front of Jose de Jesus L. Izaguirre, 31, of Longview, which sent the car partially under the semi. Izaguirre was pronounced dead a the scene.