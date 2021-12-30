DPS: 1 person dead, 3 hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and three people are hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Polk County.
According to TX DPS Southeast Texas Region, the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, after a Bell 206 helicopter crashed.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will investigate. Troopers have secured the scene for investigators.
