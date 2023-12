SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 11-year-old driver is dead after crashing into a tree on CR 220 on Wednesday at 3:24 a.m.

According to a release, the 11-year-old boy was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson west on CR 220, six miles east of Tyler. DPS said their preliminary investigation shows the boy was driving, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. He died at the scene.

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation with no other information available at this time.