CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people are dead and six injured after pickup veers into oncoming traffic on US Highway 175, north of Jacksonville.

According to a release from DPS, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on US 175. The Chevrolet reportedly veered into the south lane striking a 2022 Honda Accord and then a 2022 Toyota Corolla.

David Blakeney, 69, of Jacksonville, driver of the Chevrolet, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda Accord, Antonio Santana III, 23, of Little Elm was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda was reportedly carrying two other passengers, a 24-year-old and a 1-year-old, who were injured and taken to a hospital.

Driver of the Toyota Corolla and the three passengers, two of which were children, were injured and taken to a hospital, officials said.