DPS: 23-year-old East Texan dead after failing to control speed, driving into back of trailer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Camp County early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Department of Public Safety Troopers said that roughly 400 feet north of Pittsburg at 4:45 a.m., a Chevrolet Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on US 271 in the outside lane.

At the same time, DPS reports that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on 271, also in the outside lane.

DPS said that the Malibu “failed to control speed” and hit the back of the trailer.

A preliminary crash report shows that the driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt and died after the crash. He was identified as 23-year-old Luis Arellano Velazquez of Hughes Springs.

The driver of the freightliner was identified as 59-year-old Edward Salazar of Kilgore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51