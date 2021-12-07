DPS: 23-year-old East Texan dead after failing to control speed, driving into back of trailer

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Camp County early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Department of Public Safety Troopers said that roughly 400 feet north of Pittsburg at 4:45 a.m., a Chevrolet Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on US 271 in the outside lane.

At the same time, DPS reports that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on 271, also in the outside lane.

DPS said that the Malibu “failed to control speed” and hit the back of the trailer.

A preliminary crash report shows that the driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt and died after the crash. He was identified as 23-year-old Luis Arellano Velazquez of Hughes Springs.

The driver of the freightliner was identified as 59-year-old Edward Salazar of Kilgore.