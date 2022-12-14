VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old East Texas woman was killed in a crash after her vehicle’s tire blew out, which Texas DPS said caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

The wreck happened on Tuesday on Interstate 20 five miles west of Canton around 8:30 a.m.

Jennifer N. Aparicio, of Wills Point, was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck and was heading west on I-20. She had a tire blowout, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree, said Texas DPS.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.