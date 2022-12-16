SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS.

The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler.

A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the road and collided with a tree, authorities said.

Carlos Tello Parrà was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Guillermo Zuniga Jr., 23, of Longview had incapacitating injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

DPS said they are still investigating the incident.