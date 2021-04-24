DPS: 4 people including baby girl dead, 1 critically injured after 2-vehicle head-on crash in Cherokee County

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said 4 people including a baby girl were killed and that one person was critically injured after a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

DPS determined that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on US-79 near County Road 4301 in New Summerfield and traveled into the eastbound lane into a 2007 Saturn Relay towing a utility trailer.

The driver of the Impala was identified as Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, Jacksonville. Williams was driving with 21-year-old Ariana Lashell Richardson, of Jacksonville. Williams and Richardson were in a relationship and also had a baby girl in the passenger in the vehicle. Williams, Richardson and the baby were pronounced at the scene and were taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The driver of the Saturn was identified as 83-year-old Bobby G. Johnson who was driving with 80-year-old Katherine June Johnson, 80 both of Sage, Arkansas. Katherine was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

