CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

According to DPS, Derrell Bobbitt, 58, of Alto, was driving north on Highway 69 just south of Jacksonville and attempted to change from the outside lane to the inside one. During the move, officials say Bobbitt failed to control his speed and hit the back of a trailer that was in front of him.

After the impact, the car traveled into the cement divider and then across both lanes of traffic, hitting the embankment and overturning. Bobbitt was taken to a Jacksonville hospital where he was pronounced dead by staff, according to a release from DPS.

The driver of the truck towing a trailer was not injured in the crash.