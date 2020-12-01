DPS asks community to help them find suspect of fatal hit-and-run

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking people to help them find the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened at SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435 on Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., according to DPS. This resulted in the death of Steven Lynn Chambless.

Chambless was walking north on SH 198 and he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry, officials said. The color of the car is unknown.

The driver did not stop, and Chambless died at the scene of the crash.

DPS are encouraging automotive body shop owners, employees and wrecker services for any information about the fatal crash. They are also trying to find people who were near the crash at that time. Anyone with information can call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

According to officials the car may have damage to its front, hood, and windshield.