DPS at the scene of two-vehicle fatal crash near Arp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- DPS troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck involving two vehicles.

The crash happened on Highway 64 East near FM 2089, according to DPS.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51