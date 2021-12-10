DPS: Bicyclist dead after getting hit by truck on Highway 110

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A bicyclist is dead after reportedly getting struck by a vehicle about a mile northwest of Tyler, officials said.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Kevin Mann Jr. of Evart, MI, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado north on SH-110 when a bicycle rider turned in front of his vehicle around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

47-year-old Tony Ellisor of Tyler was on the bicycle. He was struck by the vehicle and taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler where he later died from his injuries. Mann was not injured in the crash, DPS said.

