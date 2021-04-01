DPS: Crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after driver fails to yield right of way in Van Zandt County

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A crash in Van Zandt County left one person dead and one in critical condition on Tuesday, according to DPS.

At around 6 p.m., DPS said they responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-17, inside the city limit of Canton.

The driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was stopped at a stop sign on IH-20 north service road at the intersection of FM-17. DPS said the driver failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection.

A 2018 Dodge Ram that was traveling northbound on FM-17 struck the Altima.

There were two people inside the Altima at the time: the driver, 27-year-old Tzu Lo Chen of Dallas, and the passenger, 27-year old Chih Hao Tseng of Dallas.

The driver was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Tyler in critical condition. The passenger was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Canton, where he died.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 57-year-old Gerald Wayne Bass of Grand Saline. Bass was treated and released at the scene.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.