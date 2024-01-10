RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a crash on Monday near Laneville.

Officials said in a preliminary investigation that a 2004 Ford F-250 was travelling west on FM 1798 at 10 p.m. at an unsafe speed on a curve while the roadway was wet. This reportedly led to the truck entering a side skid across the eastbound lane into a ditch and struck a tree on the driver’s side.

DPS said that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Klayton Wilson, 39 of Henderson, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, with no additional information is available at this time.