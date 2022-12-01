WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a crash on US 80, one mile east of Wills Point, on Wednesday.

Teresa R. Reyes, 57, of Wills Point, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Focus on US 80 when they crashed into a semi truck at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Antoka K. Idris, 49, was turning into a private driveway in their semi truck when, according to DPS, Reyes crashed into them. DPS said that Reyes was allegedly watching a movie on her phone when the crash happened.

According to DPS, Reyes was transported Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Canton where she was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. by Dr. Tony Balda.

Officials said Idris was uninjured.