WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman died after falling out of a car in East Texas on Monday, DPS said.

Officials responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 69 about four miles south of Alba around 3:40 p.m.

A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro convertible was traveling north on Highway 69. Then, Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, of Bedford, who was a passenger, fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle, according to DPS, who said she was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS said Maxwell was flown to a local hospital and died due to her injuries on Tuesday.

Ronald K. Vinson, 55, of Richardson was driving and was not injured, according to DPS. They are still looking into this case.